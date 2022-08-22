NJ universities, colleges to receive McNair grants from federal DOE

WASHINGTON, DC — On Aug. 18, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced $51.7 million in 189 new grant awards to institutions of higher education across the United States as part of the Ronald E. McNair Postbaccalaureate Achievement Program, which provides grants to universities and colleges for projects designed to provide disadvantaged college students effective preparation for doctoral studies.

The following New Jersey schools will receive McNair funding: Rutgers University, $564,629; Bloomfield College and Seminary, $261,888; Rider University, $261,888; Kean University, $261,878; and New Jersey Institute of Technology, $261,888.

“When we look at U.S. students studying to become our future physicians, professors, scientists and other crucial professionals requiring graduate degrees, many demographic groups are underrepresented, including first-generation college students and those from low-income families,” said Nasser Paydar, assistant secretary in the Office of Postsecondary Education. “McNair grants fund projects at universities and colleges that help underrepresented students to access doctoral programs.”

Through McNair grant funding, projects at institutions of higher education provide students with opportunities for research or other scholarly activities, such as summer internships and seminars. McNair-funded initiatives also prepare students for doctoral study through tutoring, academic counseling, and assistance with securing admission to and financial assistance for enrollment in graduate programs. McNair projects may also provide services designed to improve financial and economic literacy of students, mentoring programs, and exposure to cultural events and academic programs not usually available to disadvantaged students.