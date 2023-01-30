Nurse in Bloomfield sees community support following cancer diagnosis

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Job Haines Home in Bloomfield is looking to support one of its own: nurse Marti Carlos, who is struggling to overcome cancer. His coworkers at Job Haines Home have set up a GoFundMe in his name at tinyurl.com/bddw8mcx.

Carlos works as a nurse at Job Haines Home’s sub-acute unit. He is only 32 years old — the youngest of four siblings — and was seemingly in perfect health before he was recently stricken with stage-4 cancer.

“During the pandemic, Marti became our hero at Job Haines Home,” his coworkers wrote about him. “Working through a very toxic environment, he stayed with everyone to fight COVID-19, ensuring that every patient was well cared for during his watch. He is the type that gives hope to others whenever they are down and always encourages them to ‘look at the bright side.’ He is truly a special man, a natural caregiver and is loved by everyone he meets! Marti’s spirit lights up a room, and he is always willing to extend his hand to others in need.”

In mid-January, Carlos had a tumor removed from his spine and learned that the tumor had done a lot of damage; doctors informed Carlos that the cancer had also invaded his pelvic area and femur. A few days later, he learned that the cancer, which had originated in his breast, was stage 4.

“In spite of this very grim news, Marti remains positive and focused on defeating this cancer and winning the fight,” his coworkers wrote. “Now, he looks exhausted and drained; it’s heartbreaking to see him broken down, but he still manages to carry a smile with him. Marti never complains or shows his pain to others.

“We, his fellow coworkers — and we consider ourselves his family — at Job Haines Home, recognize that his battle has only just begun. We humbly ask for your prayers for our Marti, and for your help and support to raise funds that will pull him through this devastating illness,” they continued. “We hope to raise enough to assist him with his medical needs, so he doesn’t have to worry about paying for ongoing treatments and procedures, but is able to concentrate on getting well.”

Photos Courtesy of Maria Paladino Fitz