One dead in Bloomfield triple shooting

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Bloomfield Police Chief Samuel DeMaio announced in an April 11 press release that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and the Bloomfield Police Department are investigating a triple shooting that resulted in one death.

On Sunday, April 10, Christian Lisaldes Perez, 23, of Newark was shot on First Avenue in Bloomfield, along with two other people. Perez was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:18 p.m. The other two men, both in their early 30s, were transported to Morristown Medical Center. One is in critical condition; the other is in stable condition.

At this time, no arrests have been made. The investigation is active and ongoing. According to a press release from the Bloomfield Police Department on April 10, the incident appears to have been isolated and targeted.

“This afternoon we had a senseless tragedy that left one victim deceased, and two others shot,” Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia posted on Facebook on April 10. “Our police department, along with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office, are investigating and we will provide updates as they come in. Our hearts are with those affected by this unacceptable incident. This is not the community we have built in Bloomfield. Our police department will be working around the clock on this case. I urge anyone with information to please contact the BPD and prosecutor’s office immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will remain confidential.