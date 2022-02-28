Ophthalmologist opens office in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Dr. Mitchell Vogel has announced that New Jersey Vision Associates’ new office is now open at 1455 Broad St., Suite 110, Bloomfield.

The 4,500-square-foot ground-floor office — triple the size of the practice’s former Passaic office — promotes patient comfort and safety. The large, modern reception area is wheelchair-accessible and allows for social distancing. High-contrast flooring and LED lighting throughout the office aids patients with low vision and reduces eye strain. Wide halls and doorways, plus wheelchair-accessible examination and testing rooms, accommodate those with mobility impairments.

“We have five examination rooms and two testing rooms, including one for bariatric patients, so we can better accommodate a wide range of patient needs,” Vogel said. “We are adding optometry services to make it convenient for our patients to get their eyeglasses. I’m also proud to say we are a Dry Eye Center of Excellence, with specialized equipment and expertise to diagnose dry eye conditions.”