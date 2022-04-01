Planting trees in Brookdale Park in Bloomfield and Montclair

BLOOMFIELD / MONTCLAIR, NJ — The Brookdale Park Conservancy has partnered with the NJ Tree Foundation to plant 21 oak and dogwood trees in Brookdale Park, which is located in Bloomfield and Montclair. At the planting are, from left, Essex County Environmental Center Director Tara Casella, conservancy Vice Chairperson Sarah Paulsen, conservancy Trustee Sarah Olson, Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., conservancy Chairperson Don McLoughlin, James Cunningham from the NJ Tree Foundation, Essex County Parks Director Dan Salvante and Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk.