Polling locations for two Bloomfield voting districts announced

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — New polling locations have been announced by Bloomfield municipal clerk Louise Palagano with approval by the Bloomfield Township Council for Ward 2 District 12 and Ward 1 District 12. For residents in Ward 2 District 12, their polling location will be at Demarest School, 465 Broughton Ave. For residents in Ward 1 District 12, their polling location will be at the Bloomfield Public Library’s Children’s Library, 90 Broad Street.

“As a result of the once-every-decade census, there have been changes made to the composition of some of our wards,” Mayor Michael Venezia said in a press release. “These changes mean that for some residents, polling locations and council representatives may be different for you. Please be aware of these changes so that you are prepared to vote in the next election.”

All registered voters in these two districts will officially be receiving notification by postcard from the Essex County Board of Elections making them aware of their new district and new polling location prior to the June 7 primary election.

“As changes to our ward maps have been completed, some residents will now have new polling locations to go along with this change,” Councilman Nicholas Joanow said.

“It is important that everyone keep an eye out for their sample ballot and that you know where you can cast your ballot,” Councilwoman Jenny Mundell said. “If you have any questions, please reach out to either our Municipal Clerk’s Office or myself.”

Polling locations are always in writing on the front of everyone’s sample ballot.

If there is a question of where any voter is to vote in Bloomfield, the Municipal Clerk’s Office is available to answer that question and give the voter the information they are requesting at 973-680-4015 during regular business hours, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.