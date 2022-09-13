Pomares joins Caldwell University board of trustees

CALDWELL, NJ — Essex County Board of County Commissioners Vice President Carlos Pomares has been appointed as a member of the Caldwell University board of trustees.

“Carlos’ expertise as an administrator for nonprofit organizations and government along with his passion for encouraging young people to pursue their goals will be of great benefit to our board,” Caldwell University President Matthew Whelan said.

“As a university (alumnus) whose life story includes his family immigrating from Cuba, Carlos is an inspirational figure for all students and I look forward to his input and help in guiding the university as a trustee,” board Chairperson Brian J. Aloia said.

Pomares is the District 5 commissioner for Essex County and executive director of the Cuban Artists Fund, a nonprofit organization that supports artists of Cuban ancestry and provides public programming aimed at creating a broader appreciation for the Cuban arts and their global impact, historically and in today’s society. He is an adjunct professor of political science at William Paterson University and of history and political science at Hudson County Community College. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in history, with a minor in political science; a certificate in communications from Caldwell University; and a Master of Arts in museum administration from Seton Hall University.

Pomares served as a councilman for the township of Bloomfield from 2014 to 2017 and has worked at a number of museums and historic sites. He has also served community organizations, such as Habitat for Humanity and the Great Swamp Watershed Association.

“I hope to share my experiences in leadership to assist the goals of the university. I am particularly proud that Caldwell University has expanded its efforts to recruit minority students, especially those of Hispanic background, like me,” Pomares said. “My overall experience at Caldwell University, both academically and through the extracurricular activities, afforded me a wonderful start into my career. Now I hope to give some of that positive experience back for future generations of students.”

As an undergraduate college student, he interned at the Grover Cleveland birthplace in Caldwell down the hill from the university on Bloomfield Avenue, where he discovered his passion for museum arts, culture and historical preservation.

Pomares is the recipient of a number of awards, including the Essex County Hispanic Heritage Award in 2019 and the Veritas Award for Cultural Excellence from Caldwell University in 2017. He was named Essex County Latino-American Chamber of Commerce Public Servant of the Year in 2019 and the Bloomfield Police Benevolent Association Man of the Year in 2017.