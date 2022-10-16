Projects in Bloomfield, South Orange win Smart Growth Awards

Yvette Jordan, receiving the Cary Edwards Leadership Award. In Newark, Jordan began her activist career as a founding member of Newark Education Workers Caucus, made up of educators committed to fighting for social justice issues within education. She is also a fierce advocate for environmental justice in New Jersey, with her early work in the environmental justice movement focused on the Newark lead water crisis.

Christopher Daggett, receiving the Cary Edwards Leadership Award. Born in Orange and raised in Linwood, Daggett served as deputy chief of staff to Gov. Thomas Kean, regional administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. Daggett also served as president and CEO of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, which has played a leadership role in a number of initiatives to promote a sustainable, resilient New Jersey.





• 202 Park, a new riverfront development in Cherry Hill that provides a variety of housing options, as well as access to recreational and commercial activities.