Public forum on solar energy in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Environmental activists in Bloomfield, who have been working since 2016 to get the town and school district officials to install solar panels on buildings, are holding a public forum on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m. at the Civic Center, 84 Broad St. in Bloomfield.

Speakers at the event will include: Satenik Margaryan, college professor and former Board of Education candidate; Jane Califf, coordinator of the Bloomfield Citizens Solar Campaign; Ted Glick, president of 350NJ-Rockland; and the Rev. Susan Dorward, pastor of Brookdale Reformed Church.

“Over the last month, the U.S. Congress passed and President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act,” Califf said. “This is the first piece of federal legislation ever to make a substantive — $370 billion — investment to drive the urgently needed shift from polluting, climate-destroying fossil fuels — oil, coal and gas — to wind, solar and other clean, renewable energy sources. Bloomfield must take action too. Greener by Design was hired by the town years ago to study the feasibility of solar energy, and it found that two of the town buildings and all of the schools are good candidates for it. And they said that we could save $2.9 million in taxpayer-funded energy costs over a 15-year period.”