Ribbon is cut on new cafe and floral boutique in Bloomfield

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Casa De Flora Bar owners Maritza Walton and Ashley Gillett, Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia, and Councilwoman Jenny Mundell welcome family, friends and guests to the new cafe and retail floral boutique’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 24. As a floral therapy space, Casa De Flora Bar offers guests the opportunity to unwind by, literally, stopping to smell the flowers as they browse the shop, or by engaging in a more hands-on experience of arranging and tending to floral bouquets. Casa De Flora Bar is located at 75 Washington St. in Bloomfield. For more information, visit www.casadeflorabar.com.