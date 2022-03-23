Single-use carryout bag and polystyrene foam state ban to go into effect May 4

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The statewide ban on single-use carryout bags and polystyrene foam will take effect May 4, impacting all stores. The new law will prohibit stores and restaurants from providing these single-use items in an effort to help the environment.

“In a short period of time, businesses and consumers in Bloomfield and across the state will no longer be able to use these single-use items that we have grown accustomed to. It is our goal as a township to educate everyone about this change so it may occur as smoothly as possible for everyone,” Bloomfield Mayor Michael Venezia said. “I implore the businesses in our community to make plans for this change now to limit any possible disruption to your business.”

Additionally, grocery stores larger than 2,500 square feet will not be allowed to provide or sell single-use paper carryout bags. These stores will only be permitted to sell reusable bags to their customers.

For more detailed information on the new law, visit https://www.nj.gov/dep/get-past-plastic/.