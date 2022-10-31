Spirit Run in Bloomfield raises funds for Mt. Olivet Cemetery

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — More than 200 people participated in the eighth annual Spirit Run in Bloomfield on Oct. 29. The USA Track & Field–sanctioned race started and ended on Bloomfield’s Green, running through Mt. Olivet Cemetery, which is the beneficiary of race proceeds. Costumes were encouraged. Participants ranged from elite local runners to families with children. The race is organized by Sacred Heart Church; a special thanks to Bloomfield police and EMS for their help during the event. Learn more at thespiritrun.org.

Photos Courtesy of David Barth, David Bauer, Elizabeth O’Neill and Carl Sartori