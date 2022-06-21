Technical school to open its Bloomfield campus to juniors for automotive classes

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Universal Technical Institute’s Bloomfield campus is once again giving high school juniors a head start preparing for careers in the transportation industry through “Ignite,” a no-cost summer program for high school juniors interested in exploring high-tech, in-demand careers. Last year, 16 students attended the program at UTI Bloomfield and received intensive, hands-on, in-person training and the opportunity to earn credits toward a UTI program.

As part of its ongoing effort to address the workforce need for skilled transportation technicians, UTI will bring the three-week Ignite program back to full capacity at its campuses nationwide this summer. UTI Bloomfield’s program is scheduled to begin July 18.

Ignite participants are given an introductory sample of the technician training programs completed by full-time UTI students. Students explore career opportunities in the transportation field and receive hands-on training on current technologies in UTI’s state-of-the-industry classrooms and labs.

“The demand for skilled technicians is extremely high, especially throughout the tristate area,” UTI Bloomfield President Shawn Alexander said. “The Ignite program gives us the opportunity to not only provide invaluable training to high school students, but also open their eyes to the career paths available to them upon graduation.”

There are more than 146,000 combined average annual automotive, diesel and welding job openings in the United States.

UTI launched Ignite nationwide in summer 2018. At the end of the three-week program, students have the opportunity to earn UTI credit that can be applied if they enroll.

“The Ignite program is an excellent opportunity for high school students to get an idea of the opportunities available to them in the field,” Ignite instructor John Suslowicz said. “I have watched students who have completed in the program come back to attend UTI to train for careers in the transportation sector. This program is a great place to get a head start for anyone interested in pursuing a career in this industry.”

For more information, visit www.uti.edu/ignite.