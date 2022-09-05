There’s still time to participate in the Bloomfield farmers market

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield farmers market continues through the fall and is seeking new vendors. The market takes place every Tuesday from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. until Oct. 25 in the Bloomfield Public Library courtyard, 90 Broad St.

City Green brings its Veggie Mobile each week with fresh produce; it accepts Visa, MasterCard and American Express, as well as SNAP, WIC FMNP, senior FMNP, WIC CVV and Good Food Bucks.

Each week’s market will host a local spotlight vendor that will offer information, products or services to the community. The Bloomfield Health & Human Services Department will be on hand providing helpful information to assist residents in need with available services. For entertainment, DJ Johnnie spins records at the event.

The farmers market is seeking food vendors for the months of September and October. Food vendors that are able to offer fruits, vegetables, seafood, meats and/or ready-to-go meals are encouraged to contact Michael Sceurman at msceurman@bloomfieldtwpnj.com or call 973-743-9074.