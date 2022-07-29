Township of Bloomfield announces important recycling dates

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Township of Bloomfield wants residents of Bloomfield and Essex County to be aware of several important collection days and events upcoming in the fall of 2022.

Essex County is holding a hazardous waste collection day on Saturday, Oct. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Essex County Fleet Management at 99 W. Bradford Ave., Cedar Grove. A few examples of materials that would be included in this are chemicals, oil-based paints and stains, batteries, and pool chemicals. For more information, call 973-792-9060 or visit www.ecuanj.com

The Bloomfield semi-annual fall shredding event is back on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon in the parking lot at Pulaski Park, 24 Mt. Vernon Ave., Bloomfield. Proof of Bloomfield residency must be presented to participate in the event, and is only available to citizens, not commercial or industrial facilities.

The final collection day being held in Essex County this fall is for computers and electronics on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Essex County Fleet Management.

Due to upcoming holidays, garbage and recycling pickups in Bloomfield will be suspended for several days. This will occur on Monday, Sept. 5; Friday, Nov. 25; and Saturday, Dec. 24. Garbage pickup will be suspended until the next regularly scheduled day, whereas recycling will be collected the next business day.

In general in Bloomfield:

Bulk/large items will be picked up on the second garbage day of each week, with a maximum of three items per pickup.

Metal and appliances — no electronics — are picked up every Tuesday and must be scheduled. The Department of Public Works must be called at 973-680-4127 no later than 3 p.m. the Monday before to schedule this pickup.

Mixed paper, commingled items, cardboard, metal, electronics and used water filters can be dropped off at the Public Works Yard, 230 Grove St. in Bloomfield, on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every week.

The Recycle Coach app is available for free on iPhone and Android and provides information on citizens’ recycle and garbage pickup schedules, as well as instruction on what materials can be recycled and when.

For commingled recyclables, only plastic recycling codes 1, 2 and 5 are accepted in Bloomfield. To ask any questions regarding recycling, call 973-239-3162. For questions regarding normal garbage, call 973-680-4127.