Trash tacklers help keep the reservation clean, beautiful

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The South Mountain Reservation has recently benefited from several groups coming into the reservation to do trash-tackling events.

Twelve members of the Millburn for Climate Action group visited the reservation on April 23, during Earth Day weekend, and picked up 10 bags of trash in the Locust Grove area. On May 1, 18 members of Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield cleaned eight bags of trash from the Shady Nook Picnic area as part of their community service project.

Groups or individuals interested in organizing or participating in a trash-tackling event should contact the South Mountain Conservancy at trashtacklers@somocon.org.

Photos Courtesy of South Mountain Conservancy