U.S. News ranks Bloomfield College as top private college in NJ in social mobility

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College is ranked No. 18 nationally in the U.S. News & World Report 2022-2023 Best Colleges listings of top performers on social mobility among 210 national liberal arts institutions. The data also recognizes Bloomfield College as the top private college for social mobility in the state of New Jersey.

“Bloomfield College’s continual recognition as an institutional leader in creating social mobility opportunities and outcomes for first-generation and low-income students affirms the commitment of our dedicated faculty and staff, and the hard work of the diverse student populations Bloomfield serves within the state of New Jersey and nationally,” college President Marcheta P. Evans said.

According to U.S. News & World Report, the publication’s social mobility ranking measures how well schools graduated large proportions of economically and educationally disadvantaged federal Pell Grant student recipients, and included an assessment of student indebtedness. Federal Pell Grants are typically awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are less than $50,000 annually. The website states that 40 percent of a higher education school’s ranking in the listing comprises seven different outcome measures related to its success at enrolling, retaining and graduating students from diverse backgrounds with manageable debt.