UTI Bloomfield, company sign partnership to provide employment opportunities

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Universal Technical Institute’s campus in Bloomfield and Gabrielli Trucks Sales recently partnered to provide employment opportunities with Gabrielli for auto and diesel students, according to a July 11 press release.

UTI’s early employment program is open to all students enrolled in an automotive or diesel program. Participating employers may offer students they hire 20 to 30 hours of paid, hands-on working experience with other technicians at their facilities, and consideration for full-time employment upon graduation. Some employers, including Gabrielli Trucks Sales, even offer reimbursement for education-related expenses.

Gabrielli Truck Sales has 19 new truck sales and services centers all over the tristate area, as well as several leasing and rental locations with a fleet of approximately 1,300 vehicles supported by more than 750 employees and more than 325 service stalls. Since the partnership began early this year, 20 UTI students have accepted employment opportunities across all 19 of Gabrielli’s locations, with five students qualifying for the early employment program. These five students qualified for a $20,000 Tuition Reimbursement Incentive Program package.

“UTI is thrilled to have Gabrielli as our partner to provide our students with excellent job opportunities in the field,” UTI Bloomfield President Shawn Alexander said. “Here at UTI, we strive to help every student find employment after graduation and it is because of the work of our great employer partners that we have such great success. We are excited that we have great employer partners, like Gabrielli, who are providing opportunities while students are completing their training.”

“The students from UTI are not only well trained with the basic skills they need to be successful, but they are also motivated and excited to become automotive and diesel technicians,” Gabrielli Trucks Sales business development director Andrew Kanas said. “Our partnership with UTI brings great value to our dealerships and we are proud to be able to offer their students employment opportunities.”

“My training at UTI gave me the technical knowledge I have needed to begin my career in the automotive industry,” said James Halligan, a 2022 UTI graduate who is now a full-time employee at Gabrielli Truck Sales in Rockaway. “Now, working at Gabrielli, I am receiving daily hands-on training from my colleagues and mentors, and have even had the opportunity to learn new technologies.”