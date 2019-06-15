Three Essex County students win Eskow NCJW Volunteer Awards

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The National Council of Jewish Women, Essex County Section, honored three extraordinary Essex County high school students with the Nancy and Robert Eskow NCJW Volunteer Awards. The recipients of the awards were recognized for their outstanding contributions to many different causes, including long-term volunteer efforts toward congenital heart defects, preventing and raising awareness of substance abuse, and creating a district program to assist children with selective mutism. This is the 16th year the award has been bestowed to deserving high school students.

The 2019 award winners include Curtis Mark of Orange High School, Giulia Russo of James Caldwell High School and Allison Kofsky of Columbia High School. These high school seniors have shown a dedication to improving the lives of others locally and globally. This year’s winners of the Nancy and Robert Eskow NCJW Volunteer Awards each received a $500 scholarship and a commemorative certificate.

Mark began volunteering with the nonprofit organization Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention Team, where he was able to expand his knowledge about substance abuse in order to help his community. Through all of his efforts to prevent substance abuse, he was presented with numerous awards and was selected as the sole U.S. delegate at the United Nations Youth Forum.

“To make a community-level change, we must involve the community in our efforts,” Mark said. “Once we do this, the room for growth is endless.”

Kofsky was 15 when she started her own district program called “Playground Pals” to aid and spread awareness of children impacted by selective mutism. The inspiration behind this program was generated from her younger cousin’s experience battling selective mutism, a rare childhood anxiety disorder that hinders people’s ability to vocalize in various settings.

“Playground Pals assists children struggling with selective mutism with feeling included and less isolated during their lunch and recess periods. It quite literally, provides a voice to the voiceless,” Kofsky said.

Russo was 12-years-old when she was informed she had a large hole, an atrial septal defect, in her heart that only open-heart surgery could fix. Although this information would change Russo’s life forever, the positive path she followed stands out. She became involved with the Congenital Heart Defect Coalition and has led a journal drive for the past five years to distribute journals to patients during treatment.