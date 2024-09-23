Kicking it around the world: Mount St. Dominic’s Lena Tusche and her global soccer journey

CALDWELL, NJ — Carrying her passion and talent for soccer to the national stage, Mount St. Dominic Academy junior Lena Tusche, of Montville, a midfielder for the school’s varsity soccer team, has been turning heads.

This past spring, Lena earned a coveted spot on the U.S. U-17 Women’s Youth National Team training camp roster in Kansas City, becoming one of 24 players selected to prepare for the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, which will take place this October in the Dominican Republic.

And that was only the beginning of an extraordinary year. In September 2024 alone, Lena committed to Vanderbilt University’s Division 1 soccer program, a huge milestone in her soccer journey. On top of that, she was named to NJ.com’s Player of the Year watch list, recognizing her as one of New Jersey’s top high school players.

Lena’s rise to prominence came after a breakout season in 2023, when she led Mount St. Dominic, which is located in Caldwell, to the New Jersey Non-Public A North title. She finished the season with 19 goals and 21 assists, setting herself apart as a dynamic playmaker in the midfield. Her footwork and vision allowed her to navigate through defenders with ease, creating opportunities for her team to succeed.

This season, Lena is already on track to surpass last year’s performance, with five goals and one assist early in the fall. Her ability to quickly connect with teammates and open up scoring chances shows why she’s been such a standout in high school soccer.

“Coaching Lena has been my pleasure,” said Mount coach Angelo Delvecchio. “She is extremely dedicated and hardworking, but most importantly, she is a delight to work with and she makes soccer fun for her teammates and her coaches. I’m looking forward to seeing what she does in the future.”

But Lena’s journey extends far beyond her high school career. Over the summer, she took her game international, first competing in the playoffs with her club team, then heading to Colombia after being scouted by their U-17 Women’s National Team.

“During the playoffs with my club team in June, I was scouted by the Colombian U-17 national team and quickly came to find out I’d be leaving in just a few days to play in Colombia,” Lena explained.

It was a whirlwind experience, but her focus remained steady: playing the game she loves. Despite speaking very little Spanish, Lena quickly adapted, making friends and immersing herself in the culture.

After a week of training and competing in Colombia, Lena traveled to Morocco for another week of soccer with the Colombian team. The back-to-back international experiences broadened her horizons, on and off the field, giving her a taste of life and soccer in two very different cultures.

Reflecting on her travels, Lena shared how the experience reminded her of her transition to Mount St. Dominic: “Coming to the Mount taught me to adapt even when feeling uncomfortable, to put my best foot forward, to work to make new friends, and find my fire.”

Lena’s goals are ambitious, but well within her reach. She aims to win a state championship with the Mount, represent either the USA or Colombia on the global stage, and, ultimately, go pro. With her recent commitment to Vanderbilt, she’s already taken a significant step toward her dreams.

As she looks toward the future, Lena’s mindset is clear: “The things I keep in my mind at all times, on and off the field, are to work hard, have fun, be a leader, and most importantly be humble.”

From Kansas City to Colombia to Morocco, Lena Tusche has proven that her soccer journey is just getting started. The world is watching, and she’s ready to take the next step.

Photo by Jeff Stiefbold