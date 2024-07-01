Mount St. Dominic Academy welcomes Dr. Karen D’Avino as new principal

CALDWELL, NJ — Mount St. Dominic Academy, the independent Dominican Catholic college preparatory school for girls in Caldwell, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Karen D’Avino, Ed.D. to the role of principal, effective July 1.

Dr. D’Avino will have responsibility for curriculum development and academic operations in alignment with the Mount’s Dominican mission, and will lead the Mount’s team of department chairs and faculty members while working to promote a culture of academic integrity, responsibility, and commitment among students.

Underscored by her career-long focus on infusing inquiry and experiential learning to foster a generation of lifelong learners, as well as her innovative practices in diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging, Dr. D’Avino brings over three decades of distinguished educational leadership to the administrative team at the Mount.

Dr. D’Avino served as Superintendent of Schools for the Vernon School District from 2018 to 2022, and prior to that, as Superintendent of Schools for the Barnegat Township School District from 2011 to 2018. She began her career as a music teacher in 1994, expanding into educational leadership starting with the position of Vice Principal of the Galloway Township Middle School from 2001 to 2003, later serving as Principal of the Emma C. Attales School in Absecon from 2003 to 2008, and Superintendent of the West Long Branch School District from 2008 to 2011.

After retiring from public education in 2022, Dr. D’Avino has continued her career as an educational consultant, serving most recently as Interim School Administrator and Assistant Principal for the Mahwah School District from 2023 to 2024.

Dr. D’Avino earned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master of Arts in Educational Leadership from New Jersey City University, and a Bachelor of Arts in Music Education from Montclair State University. Certified as a New Jersey School Administrator, NJ Principal/Supervisor K-12, and NJ Teacher of Music K-12, she is also a member of the Women’s Initiative Network at Montclair State University, and is a certified mentor in the New Jersey Principals and Supervisors Association (NJPSA-L2L).

Feeling blessed in her career to observe first-hand the joy of learning and accomplishment, pride, and confidence experienced by the students she serves, Dr. D’Avino is looking forward to joining the Mount community.

“I am passionate about creating an environment where students can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally,” said Dr. D’Avino. “I am excited to join Mount St. Dominic Academy and contribute to its rich tradition of empowering young women in the Dominican tradition, while continuing to expand access to the school’s incredible signature programs in entrepreneurship, health sciences, social justice and capstone research.”

Mrs. Kelly Sullivan King, Chair of the MSDA Board of Trustees, expressed her enthusiasm for the appointment and vision for continuing to elevate the school’s offering. “We look forward to working with Dr. D’Avino to provide our community of young women with the unique blend of faith exploration, traditional liberal arts coursework and innovative, real-world learning opportunities that the Mount has become known for,” noted Mrs. King. “Dr. D’Avino exhibits the same passion for the education and empowerment of young women as we do here at the Mount. We are excited to welcome her into our family to share that passion, as well as her extensive knowledge and experience in the world of faith and education with our students, faculty, staff, board and MSDA community.”

Mount St. Dominic Academy recently celebrated the school’s 129th commencement, with the Class of 2024 securing more than $13M in college scholarships and grants and acceptance into 119 colleges and universities across the country. Nearly 40 schools will welcome Mount graduates to their freshman classes this coming fall. In addition to welcoming Dr. D’Avino this summer, the Mount has planned enhancements to several classrooms throughout the school building, including its STEAM-focused spaces, building on recent recognition with the 2024 College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for its achievements in fostering high female representation in both AP Computer Science A (CSA) and AP Computer Science Principles (CSP).

About Mount St. Dominic Academy: MSDA, established by the Sisters of St. Dominic, is an independent Dominican Catholic college preparatory school dedicated to the education of young women from diverse backgrounds. Located in Caldwell, NJ, the Mount has been empowering young women in the Dominican tradition since 1892. The Academy is a proud member of the New Jersey Association of Independent Schools, the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS), the International Coalition of Girls Schools, the Dominican Association of Secondary Schools, the National Catholic Educational Association, and the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association. The Mount earned many accolades during the 2023-2024 school year. MSDA is a recipient of the 2024 College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for its outstanding achievement in fostering high female representation in both AP Computer Science A (CSA) and AP Computer Science Principles (CSP), the 2023 Best of Essex Gold Medal winner in the “Best in Private School” category, and has been named a Niche A+ 2024 Best School, which is only achieved by 2.5% of schools in the country. In addition, the Mount boasts an award-winning Performing Arts Program, the Mount’s Lady Lions Soccer team won the 2023 Super Essex North, Non-Public A Liberty Division Conference, and the Varsity Softball team recorded a record 11th consecutive Essex County Tournament win in 2024. For more information, visit msdacademy.org.

Photo Courtesey of Mount St. Dominic Academy