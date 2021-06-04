Archdiocese of Newark welcomes five new priests

NEWARK, NJ — Cardinal Joseph W. Tobin, archbishop of Newark, ordained five new priests into service in the Archdiocese of Newark during a Rite of Ordination Mass on May 29 in Newark’s Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart. As the Mass began, the men were presented to the cardinal and were met with applause by the faithful as a sign of joy and welcoming.

The new priests — Gabriel Celis Camacho, Luis Carlos Rodrigues de Araujo and Lynx J.M. Soliman, all of Newark; Christian G. Scalo, of Cedar Grove; and Moris Montoya, of Plainfield — will begin serving a parish to which they were assigned in Bergen, Essex, Hudson or Union counties. Their primary ministry will be to shepherd the faithful and celebrate Mass and the sacraments.

In his homily, Tobin spoke about vocations to the priesthood.

“Strive to bring the faithful together into one family so that you may lead them to God the Father through Christ and the Holy Spirit,” he said. “Keep always before your eyes the example of the Good Shepherd who came not to be served, but to serve and to seek out and find what was lost.”