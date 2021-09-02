Cedar Grove FD to hold open house on Oct. 2

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — The Cedar Grove Fire Department will hold an open house at the New South End Company No. 3 firehouse, 154 Pompton Ave., on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. See how a fire station operates, meet the firefighter, check out the new Engine 73, participate in fire safety activities and have the opportunity of dressing like a firefighter for the day.

The open house will include a tour of the new firehouse and new apparatus, live demonstrations, music, and free lunch. For more information, visit www.cedargrovefd.org.