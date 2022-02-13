County announces winners of Forest Friends Feeder Contest

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ROSELAND, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. presented awards on Feb. 8 to the winners in the Essex County Forest Friends Feeder Contest.

“We congratulate the winners of the Essex County Forest Friends Feeder Contest and thank all the contestants for sharing their creativity and talent to create artwork that also provides food for our woodland neighbors,” DiVincenzo said. “Our Forest Friends Feeder Contest is a wonderful activity that incorporates our mission to raise awareness about nature and environmental issues with a winter theme. This hands-on, family-oriented contest lets people of all ages learn about our wetland forest friends and their environment in a fun educational way.”.

Awards were presented as follows:

Cedar Grove Cub Scouts Den 4 received the People’s Choice Award.

In the group/family category, the DeFrank family from South Orange was awarded first place; the 4-H Young Gardeners Club based in Roseland was awarded second place; and Melissa, Wyatt, Olivia and Vik Dat from Verona were awarded third place.

In the professional category, the Essex County West Caldwell School of Technology team of Ashley Sanchez, Jaidelys Sanchez, Sabrina Fabara, Aryana Jackson and teacher Daniel Delcher were awarded first place; the West Caldwell Tech team of Yaira Ramos, Yanitza Gutierrez and Delcher were awarded second place; and the West Caldwell Tech team of Madison Hill, Karen Velasquez, Tanea Joyner and Delcher were awarded third place.

In the youth category, Ursa Brondo from West Orange was awarded first place.

Participants were asked to create edible, festive and unique wetland wildlife feeders for an outdoor exhibit at the Essex County Environmental Center. Entries were on display during the month of December.

The contest was sponsored by Manhattan Bagel in Roseland, Meyers Dolls, Toys and Hobbies in Livingston, Hyssop Beauty Apothecary in Nutley, ShopRite in West Caldwell, Glass Roots in Montclair, Twice is Nice in East Hanover, the NJ Zoological Society from Turtle Back Zoo in West Orange and Aramark from West Orange.

Photos Courtesy of Glen Frieson