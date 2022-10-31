County dedicates new building for DPW and sheriff’s office

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. dedicated a new 40,000-square-foot Essex County public works and sheriff’s office building on Grove Avenue in Cedar Grove. The building will be used to house vehicles, store equipment and supplies, and provide workspace for the DPW Traffic Division and sign shop.

“We always are looking for ways to make operations run more efficiently and enhance our delivery of service. After we identified the need to create more indoor space to park vehicles and store equipment, the parking lot on Grove Avenue was the ideal location because it’s so close to the existing public works complex,” DiVincenzo said.

“We applaud our partnership with the county and investment Joe DiVincenzo is making in this part of our community. This is a phenomenal building,” Cedar Grove Mayor Joseph Maceri said.

“This is another exciting day in Essex County. This used to be an empty lot that we called the sandpit. The county executive had the vision and idea to use this property and today we have this modern building that brings our public works functions together,” Essex DPW Director and county engineer Sanjeev Varghese said.

“Over the last 20 years, our Office of Emergency Management has grown. We thank the county executive for this state-of-the-art building where we can house our equipment,” Undersheriff Fitzgerald Figliuolo said.

The parcel on Grove Avenue is located around the corner from the main public works complex on West Bradford Avenue and its close proximity will complement current operations, provide additional storage space and help operations run more efficiently. The facility will have space to park vehicles and store equipment and supplies. The new facility allows vehicles and equipment that are currently stored outside to be relocated indoors.

Comito and Associates from Newark received a professional services contract to design the facility. DMD Contracting from Wayne was awarded a publicly bid contract for $11,250,000 to construct the building. The Essex County Department of Public Works monitored the project, which was financed through the Essex County capital budget and the American Rescue Plan Act. Work on the project started in June 2021.