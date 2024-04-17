Mount St. Dominic Academy student-athletes announce collegiate commitments

CALDWELL, NJ — Four Mount St. Dominic Academy student-athletes recently announced their college commitments during a Spring Signing Day ceremony at the Caldwell school.

The following are the athletes, hometowns, sports and college commitments:

Eliza Haghighi, Cedar Grove, soccer, Rutgers–Newark.

Molly Schweitzer, Lebanon, golf, Juniata College.

Riley Merklinger, Sparta, track and field, Loyola University, Md.

Frankie Mansfield, North Caldwell, soccer, Lenoir–Rhyne University.

“These talented athletes have not only excelled in their respective sports but have also demonstrated remarkable dedication and commitment to reach this point in their athletic careers,” according to a statement from MSDA.

Here are the bios:

Eliza Haghighi: soccer – Rutgers–Newark

Haghighi’s exceptional skills on the soccer field have earned her a spot at Rutgers– Newark, where she will continue to pursue her passion for the sport. She was named to the 2023 Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division Second Team for her outstanding performance, showcasing her talent and dedication.

Frankie Mansfield: soccer – Lenoir-Rhyne University

Mansfield’s skill and passion for soccer have led her to Lenoir–Rhyne University, where she will continue to hone her craft. Like Haghighi, she was also named to the 2023 SEC–Liberty Division Second Team, highlighting her exceptional talent on the field.

Riley Merklinger: track and field – Loyola University, Maryland

Merklinger’s speed and agility on the track have earned her a place at Loyola University in Maryland. She was recognized for her outstanding performance by being named to the 2023 all–SEC–Liberty Division First Team, a testament to her dedication and hard work.

Molly Schweitzer: golf – Juniata College

Schweitzer’s love for golf has propelled her to new heights, culminating in a commitment to Juniata College. Her precision and focus on the golf course have set her apart, and she is poised to make a significant impact at the collegiate level.

According to MSDA, “As these talented Mount athletes prepare to embark on the next chapter of their athletic careers, they serve as a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion required to succeed in sports. Mount St. Dominic Academy is proud to celebrate their achievements and looks forward to following their continued success in the future.”

Mount St. Dominic Academy, established by the Sisters of St. Dominic, is an independent, Catholic college preparatory school dedicated to the education of young women from a variety of ethnic, religious and economic backgrounds. Located in the heart of bucolic Caldwell, the Mount has been empowering young women in the Dominican tradition since 1892. Mount St. Dominic Academy is a proud member of the New Jersey Association of Independent Schools, the International Coalition of Girls Schools, the Dominican Association of Secondary Schools, the National Catholic Educational Association, the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, and the National Association of Independent Schools (NAIS). The Mount is also a recipient of the College Board AP® Computer Science Female Diversity Award for its outstanding achievement in fostering high female representation in both AP Computer Science A (CSA) and AP Computer Science Principles (CSP), and 2023 Best of Essex Gold Medal in the “Best in Private School” category. Visit the Mount for more information.

Photo Courtesy of Mount St. Dominic Academy