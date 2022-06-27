South Orange Elks lead effort to send local vets to Wheelchair Games

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Elks pledge “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.” Eleven veterans from the East Orange Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be going in July to the Wheelchair Games in Arizona. The funds for this trip were raised by the Elks community, led by the South Orange Elks Lodge No. 1154. Contributions have also been made by North Central District Elks lodges Cedar Grove, Harrison, Kearny, North Arlington and West Orange, as well as the Elks State Veterans Committee and the mayor of Harrison. The Harrison Lodge also provided uniforms and the State Veterans Committee contributed travel kits.

The South Orange Elks raised more than half of the needed funds through two “Laughs at the Lodge” comedy fundraisers hosted by South Orange resident Joe Larsonm who also emcees the monthly “Laughs at the Loft” show at the South Orange Performing Arts Center. Individual Elks members and local business owners sponsored the fundraisers to help defray costs.

Funds were presented to the veterans at East Orange Veterans Affairs Medical Center on June 22.

Photo Courtesy of Clifford Pomerantz