Temple Sholom of West Essex welcomes new cantor

CEDAR GROVE, NJ — Temple Sholom of West Essex announced the appointment of Stephanie Kupfer as its new cantor. Kupfer joins Temple Sholom from Congregation Beth Israel in West Hartford, Conn., where she has been instrumental in bringing the community of all ages together, building strong interpersonal relationships, and creating a wide spectrum of meaningful musical programs including both the adult and children’s choirs.

A native of Los Angeles, Calif., Kupfer received her bachelor’s degree in music from Pepperdine University and earned a master’s degree in vocal performance from the San Francisco Conservatory of Music. Kupfer began her studies for the cantorate at the Academy of Jewish Religion in New York. She received her master’s degree in sacred music and was ordained as cantor at the Academy of Jewish Religion in Los Angeles in 2018.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cantor Kupfer to Temple Sholom. Her energy, warmth, beautiful voice and her experience working with people of all ages, from preschoolers to adults, will be a blessing for our congregation,” Rabbi Laurence Groffman said.

Kupfer, a descendant of Holocaust survivors, is passionate about social justice and educating others about antisemitism. She brings her love for Israel and support for feminist causes to Temple Sholom of West Essex. In her free time, Kupfer can be found traveling in search of new culinary delights, baking, reading and exercising.

“I am excited to be the cantor and to help continue the sacred work of creating a kehila kedosha, a holy community, at Temple Sholom,” Kupfer said.

Kupfer’s first service at Temple Sholom will be Friday, July 1, at 7:30 p.m. For more information, contact the temple at 973-239-1321 or office@sholom.net.