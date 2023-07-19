Community rallies around vandalized cafe

WEST ORANGE — About 150 people turned out on a rainy Sunday to offer their support, buy a coffee and repair the vandalism apparently done because Harper’s Cafe had shown support for the LGBTQIA+ community.

“It’s unfortunate what happened but I’m very grateful for the community, to show up and rebuild, not just physically, but emotionally,” said Garan, the owner, who asked to be identified by just one name.

Additional help is needed, though, as police are asking for the public’s assistance finding the person or people responsible for the acts of vandalism at the cafe, which they suspect was targeted because it had flown a Pride flag and shown support for the LGBTQIA+ community. The cafe is located at 134 S. Valley Road, within a few hundred yards of South Orange to the east and Orange to the south.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II held a press conference Wednesday that included members of his staff, West Orange Police Chief Jim Abbott, Mayor Susan McCartney and Essex County Office of LGBTQIA+ Affairs Director Reginald Bledsoe.

Stephens said that in addition to the two attacks on Harper’s Cafe, police received a complaint about what appears to be another bias incident in West Orange.

A woman who owns a photo studio received a call on July 13 from a person who asked if the caller was “black.” The business owner answered that no, she was Hispanic. The caller responded by saying she should move to another neighborhood, Stephens said.

“We don’t know at this point if they are connected,” Stephens said.

At Harper’s, the front door glass was smashed in the first attack and black paint was smeared on the large, plate glass store-front window and on a Pride flag outside the shop. The attack occurred overnight Wednesday into Thursday. In the second attack, which took place Thursday between 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., someone threw a brick through the front window.

Roger Imhof, who runs the unit in the prosecutor’s office that oversees bias cases, said a dedicated team of prosecutors and detectives is working on the cases with West Orange police.

“We need the public’s help,” Imhof said. “If you see something, report it to the prosecutor’s office. The only way we are going to prosecute these cases is with the help of the community.”

Stephens said there is video of the attack at Harper’s Cafe and his office will be examining it.

“We are most interested in getting this person off the street,” Stephens said. “We don’t want it to empower other people to do more.”

Imhof said that likely charges against an individual involved would be criminal mischief and bias, and the two combined could equal a sentence of five years in prison if a person were convicted of both.

It was noted at the press conference that New Jersey was one of the most diverse states in the union, Essex County was the most diverse county in the state and West Orange was a township known for its diversity.

“Being such a diverse community, we are a good target for someone,” Abbott said. “We are completely integrated and maybe that makes us more of a target.”

The chief and the mayor both said that a good way to help is to support the businesses that have been impacted.

The West Orange Chamber of Commerce issued a statement in support of Harper’s Cafe, asking the community to support the business and provide favorable deals on the products or services Harper’s Cafe may need for their repairs and reopening.

The cafe did not open after the second attack and posted on its Instagram and Facebook pages that they would stay closed while the damage is being fixed but that they would reopen “with even more love and support for all.”

Garan said he hoped to be able to fully reopen on Thursday, July 20.

A call went out on social media to show support for the business on Sunday at 11 a.m. and the crowd estimated at more than 150 showed up. Some people helped with the physical repairs, including cleaning paint off the window and wall, while others bought coffee or pastries. Children were invited to make ornaments which will be mounted on a wall after the cafe reopens, Garan said.

“Today was overwhelming. The amount of solidarity,” Garan said. “We’re excited to get back open and continue doing what we do and we do love West Orange.”

McCartney noted the crowd that showed up in support on Sunday despite terrible weather.

“The outpouring of outrage felt by the West Orange residents over this incident is indicative of our values as a community,” she said.

McCartney said that anyone with relevant information regarding this incident should contact the West Orange Police Department at (973) 325-4000. People can also call the Attorney General’s Tip Line at 800-277-2427.

Stephens compared these incidents to the Jan. 29 attack on Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. A man threw a molotov cocktail at the building, doing minimal damage and injuring no one. Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, was arrested two days after the incident and charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building used in interstate commerce.

“We will turn over every stone to bring these people to justice,” Stephens said.