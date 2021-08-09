Acting AG joins White House roundtable to discuss holding firearms manufacturers accountable

TRENTON, NJ — On Aug. 5, acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck joined senior White House staff and seven state attorneys general for a virtual White House roundtable to discuss policies and strategies for holding gun manufacturers and dealers accountable for wrongful conduct that leads to firearms being used in gun crime.

In addition to Bruck, other attendees were: California Attorney General Rob Bonta; Connecticut Attorney General William Tong; Washington, D.C., Attorney General Karl Racine; Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey; New York Attorney General Letitia James; Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro; Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson; Ambassador Susan Rice, director of the White House Domestic Policy Council; Dana Remus, White House counsel; and Julie Rodriguez, White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs director.

During the roundtable, Bruck emphasized that in the last quarter, 82 percent of guns used in crimes in New Jersey entered the state illegally, despite the value of state, regional and federal cooperation strategies to reduce gun trafficking and gun violence. Bruck further described New Jersey’s crime gun tracing, data collection and information-sharing initiatives, which are unique in the United States. Through AG Directive 2018-4, local New Jersey law enforcement agencies are required to share all gun crime trace data with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ eTrace data collection system, which allows the New Jersey State Police to collect, analyze and share data statewide about patterns in sources and types of guns used in crimes, as well as share information about unlawful purchases and firearms trafficking.

The N.J. Attorney General’s Office has filed multiple lawsuits against online retailers selling New Jersey residents products that are illegal in New Jersey, such as “ghost guns” and large-capacity magazines. Ghost guns are those built from individual pieces, making them nearly impossible to trace.