Health leaders honored as Stars of Essex County at Italian American heritage celebration

NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. hosted the 2021 Essex County Italian American Heritage Month celebration on Thursday, Oct. 28, in the county’s Martin Luther King Jr. Justice Building. During the event, DiVincenzo recognized Judith M. Persichilli, commissioner of the N.J. Department of Health, and Frank J. Del Gaudio, director of the Essex County Department of Health and Rehabilitation and Essex County Hospital Center, as “Stellas della Contea di Essex,” or Stars of Essex County.

“Our celebration is an opportunity to recognize the contributions that Italian Americans have made to the history and culture of Essex County. Today, we are honoring two proud Italian Americans who have positively impacted our world and our county,” DiVincenzo said. “Judy Persichilli and Frank Del Gaudio each have made an impact on their communities and have continuously improved the quality of life for our residents.”

Persichilli, a registered nurse, began serving as acting commissioner of health on Aug. 5, 2019. Prior to leading the department, Persichilli served as the acting CEO of University Hospital in Newark. She is also president emerita and former CEO of CHE Trinity Health, the health ministry formed in May 2013 by the consolidation of Catholic Health East and Trinity Health of Livonia, Mich.; prior to this appointment, she was president and CEO of Catholic Health East.

“This is quite an honor. I am truly humbled. Essex County really has been in my life quite a lot,” said Persichilli, recounting that she attended school, worked in several hospitals — including the Essex County Hospital Center — and managed several hospitals in Essex. Persichilli also praised the vaccination programs in the county, saying, “Essex County has given out almost 500,000 vaccines. That’s 500,000 lives that have been saved during this pandemic.”

Del Gaudio has been a member of the county’s senior management team since May 2004, when he served as the county’s risk manager. In July 2013, Del Gaudio became the director and chief financial officer of the Essex County Hospital Center. He also oversees the operations of the Essex County Division of Community Health Services, which includes a variety of centers and programs to help county residents. Del Gaudio provides ongoing support for the county’s crisis intervention team in a partnership with the Essex County Hospital Center, the N.J. Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services, and the New Jersey Attorney General’s Office. In 2014, in cooperation with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Essex County Correctional Facility, the Essex County Hospital Center implemented and coordinated the Essex County Mental Health Jail Diversion Program and, in 2018, it was expanded to include a Veterans Mental Health Jail Diversion program. In 2020, Del Gaudio coordinated the Essex County Hospital Fee Pilot Program. The initial year of the program, fiscal year 2022, will result in $207,195,944 in additional Medicaid payments to nine Essex County hospitals.

Del Gaudio, a resident of Montclair for the past 25 years, previously served on Essex County’s Kip’s Castle advisory board, served as the county’s shared services coordinator and was a member of the new Essex County Hospital Center Construction Team. He served as the county’s municipal liaison to South Orange for 12 years and now serves as the liaison to Montclair.

“I’m usually behind the scenes from an administration standpoint. This program is a lot different when you are one of the people being recognized,” Del Gaudio said, adding that although he grew up in an Italian household, Del Gaudio said his friends growing up were diverse. “I did not get the full Italian experience until I started working for Essex County. We share stories, enjoy friendships and have a good time together. That’s what enjoying your heritage is all about.”