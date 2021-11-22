AG announces $12M in grant funding to reduce gun violence and support victims

TRENTON, NJ — Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced Nov. 18 that the Department of Law and Public Safety is making available $12 million in grant funding to reduce gun violence and support crime victims, including $10 million to support Community-Based Violence Intervention Programs, making this the largest single investment in such programs in New Jersey’s history.

The department is now accepting applications from nonprofits and other community organizations for these grant funds, as described in the notices of availability of funds that the department has released to the public. Funding is available to support two programs: $10 million for the CBVI grant program, and $2 million in COVID-19 relief funds to provide emergency housing for crime victims.

The $10 million CBVI funding was included in the state fiscal year 2022 budget and reflects a key component of the Murphy administration’s efforts to tackle the root causes of violent crime. Through the CBVI program, nonprofit community service providers will receive funding for the development and implementation of violence intervention programming for communities impacted by higher-than-average rates of violence, with a focus on gun violence.

“Under our administration, New Jersey has been a national leader in violence reduction efforts,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “This funding will support victims of crime in rebuilding their lives, while also preventing crime through intervention efforts and other community-based solutions. I applaud acting Attorney General Bruck for his continued leadership on this critical issue.”

“We cannot end gun violence unless we invest in the people working on the ground to make their communities safer,” Bruck said. “The grant funding we’re making available today is an essential part of the Murphy administration’s public safety strategy and a reflection of our commitment to this issue. We recognize that prosecutors and police cannot end gun violence on their own, and this funding will strengthen the community partners who are so essential to building safer neighborhoods.”

“I am thankful for Gov. Murphy and acting Attorney General Bruck’s commitment to combating gun violence in our communities and for understanding the need for alternative violence reduction initiatives,” Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka said. “Here in Newark, my administration and our residents work collectively to create a safer city and we strongly believe in strategically investing in community-based public safety with a public health and trauma-informed approach.”

The purpose of the CBVI program is to support nonprofit community service providers by soliciting applications for initiatives including street outreach and mentoring, trauma-informed programs with cognitive behavioral therapy, and integration of local social service providers to connect people to social and economic services. CBVI programs have a track record of success, and have reduced homicides by as much as 60 percent in communities where they were initiated. These programs employ violence intervention strategies that provide alternatives to violence and embody a community-based public safety model.

In addition to the CBVI program, the $2 million COVID-19 emergency housing for victims program provides funding for the relocation of high-risk victims of crime who face threats within their community, and whose victimization is directly related to, or heightened by, the pandemic. This program is supported by the federal fiscal year 2020 Coronavirus Emergency Supplemental Funding grant. Funding for this program will be used to provide emergency housing services in two purpose areas. The first includes $1 million for a single entity to provide statewide emergency housing services specifically to victims of domestic violence. The second purpose area includes $1 million for applicants to provide COVID-19 emergency housing for all other victims of violence, including sexual assault, human trafficking and gun violence, with individual grant awards up to $50,000.

As part of the office’s commitment to ensuring access to the funds, two live virtual grants workshops will be held in December to provide technical assistance and additional information on the application process. The first workshop will be Wednesday, Dec. 1, at 10 a.m. at https://tinyurl.com/ckjsfctx and the second on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. at https://tinyurl.com/5d35td28.

For the full eligibility and application requirements, visit https://tinyurl.com/3aj7p3sm.