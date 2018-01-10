‘$100 for 100’ event benefits NCJW families

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

UNION, NJ — Nineteen children from nine different families identified by the Linda & Rudy Slucker NCJW/Essex Center for Women attended a special shopping event on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Union. Sponsored by Joyal Capital Management Foundation Inc., the “$100 for 100” event helps young people in need during the holidays and gives them the opportunity to shop with a generous gift of a $100 gift card. Children enjoyed hot chocolate and donuts while shopping for sporting equipment, clothing, ice skates, boots and hundreds of other items throughout the store.

Sixteen-year-old Bruce Armistead of Linden picked out a snowboard and some other winter items.

“I’d like to thank the Joyal Foundation for its generosity,” he said. “The spreading of love and positivity that you have shown through giving has inspired me to be more generous in my day to day life.”

Another mother who brought her two children to the event said, “My kids were ecstatic to learn that they could spend $100 on items of their choosing at Dick’s Sporting Goods. I am all about making good memories and I know that this is something they will never forget.”

The “$100 for 100” began at a single store in 2008 and has grown to be an interactive community giving event which has expanded to 12 states and benefits more than 12,000 children each year. At each event, the Joyal Foundation provides gift cards to 100 children in need who have been nominated by members of the community or community agencies.

NCJW/Essex was included as a partner organization thanks to Matthew Stadtmauer of Summit, the state’s lead volunteer for “$100 for 100.” Stadtmauer’s mother, Trudy Elwood, was an active member of NCJW/Essex and impressed upon him the importance of the organization’s advocacy work for women, children and families.

“It was a natural fit,” said Stadtmauer, who added that with each child who comes in to shop, his hopes for the program are realized.

The NCJW/Essex Center for Women, which offers career services, computer classes, workshops for women and support programs, was honored to partner with the Joyal Foundation for the third year in a row.

“The generosity of the Joyal Foundation is truly inspiring,” Patty Kremen, career services manager at the Center for Women, said. “It is wonderful to see how much joy it brings to children and families. Parents are able to grant wishes to their children and children feel exhilarated and empowered to be able to choose the items they really want.”

Photos Courtesy of NCJW/Essex