Sage events for seniors

SUMMIT, NJ — SAGE Eldercare hosts many events for seniors at its location at 290 Broad St. in Summit.

A Caregiver Support Group for Spouses will be Mondays, June 11 and 25, from 2 to 3 p.m. This support group for caregivers will be led by licensed clinical social worker and InfoCare manager Kathy Larkin. The groups will cover topics such as coping with caregiver emotions and managing stress, navigating care options, and defining our roles as caregivers. Register for this free group by calling 908-598-5509.

A Caregiver Support Group for Adult Children will be Mondays, June 11 and 25, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. This free support group for adult children who act as their parents’ caregivers will be led by licensed clinical social worker and InfoCare manager Kathy Larkin. The group will cover topics such as balancing work and the needs of their families, long-distance caregiving, family conflicts, finding resources, and navigating the health care system. Register for this free group by calling 908-598-5509.

Intervention for Memory Loss will be Monday, June 18, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program delves into what memory loss is, the different types of memory loss, and how it affects those with it and their families. This seminar is led by Dr. Michelle Papka, director and founder of the Cognitive and Research Center of NJ, who will discuss the resources available to those with memory loss including: family help, strategies, medications, health options and clinical trials. Light refreshments will be served. This presentation is open to all; to register or for more information, call 908-598-5548 or email education@sageeldercare.org.

Medicare 101 will be Tuesday, June 26, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Get all of your Medicare questions answered including: different plan options, when and how to make changes, and how to choose the right prescription plan for you. The speaker will be a State Health Insurance Assistance Program counselor from Union County. This program is free and open to all. To register or for more information, call 908-598-5548 or email education@sageeldercare.org.

The Fun-to-be-Fit Exercise Class meets Tuesdays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. and Fridays, June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This general exercise class is for older adults and is designed to improve overall fitness for all levels. Admission is charged. To register or for more information, call 908-598-5548 or email education@sageeldercare.org.

Gentle Chair Yoga meets Mondays and Wednesdays, June 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This class for older adults deepens flexibility and strengthens personal body awareness. Admission is charged. To register or for more information, call 908-598-5548 or email education@sageeldercare.org.