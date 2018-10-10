Jewish Vocational Service to brief businesses on new state labor laws

LIVINGSTON, NJ — Jewish Vocational Service of MetroWest will offer a one-time seminar to help brief New Jersey’s small businesses on new workplace laws, which may affect businesses, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at 354 Eisenhower Parkway, Plaza 1, Suite 2150, Livingston.

The seminar is for business owners, human resources specialists, office managers and payroll specialists, and will be taught by a labor lawyer. Among the topics to be discussed are minimum wage updates, new paid sick leave law, amendments to New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, employment contracts, transgender individuals and arbitration clauses.

There are currently some 766,000 small businesses in New Jersey that employ about half of New Jersey’s residents. Approximately 252,000 of these businesses have employees — the rest are single-person businesses — and most do not regularly use labor consultants. In 2017, some 1,600 charges of workplace discrimination were filed against businesses statewide.

“New state labor laws will directly affect many local small businesses, so it’s critical businesspeople stay informed,” JVS Director of Corporate Training Kari Mager said.

To register for this one-time seminar, visit https://jvsnj.org/event/new-new-jersey-laws-that-could-affect-you-and-your-business/.