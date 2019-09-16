Apply for an Impact100 Essex grant

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Impact100 Essex is extending the deadline for grant proposal submissions to Sept. 26. Essex County nonprofit organizations seeking funds for a transformational, high-impact project are encouraged to apply. This year’s grant winning proposal will receive a $120,000 grant. In addition, Impact100 Essex has announced that all of this year’s finalists will receive grants of at least $10,000.

Impact100 Essex is a collective philanthropic group founded and funded by women in Essex County. This is the third grant cycle for the organization. Previous grant recipients were the Dove Learning Center project managed by Covenant House Newark, and Schools That Can Newark. Finalist organizations in the first two grant cycles were Music and the Brain, Prevent Child Abuse NJ, Spectrum 360, the Period Initiative of the Community FoodBank of NJ, Imagine a Center for Coping and Loss, and the NJ Tree Foundation.

For more information, visit www.impact100essex.org or email grants@impact100essex.org.