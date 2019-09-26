ECC’s Scholarship Golf & Tennis Tournament will be Oct. 7

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Essex County College and the Essex County College Foundation will sponsor its 21st annual Golf & Tennis Scholarship Tournament on Monday, Oct. 7, at the Maplewood Country Club, 28 Baker St. in Maplewood. The tournament, a key source of money for scholarships, features round-robin play in both golf and tennis.

“The money raised will help our most deserving students earn a valuable college education and take the next step forward to achieving their dreams,” ECC President Anthony E. Munroe said. “That has been our mission at Essex County College for over 50 years now.”

The day’s activities begin at 10:30 a.m. and extend through the day, culminating with a reception and awards dinner at the club. A highlight of the evening is the heartfelt testimonies of former ECC students who were able to attend college in part because they were scholarship beneficiaries.

There is still time for players and sponsors to sign up for the event. For more information on the scholarship tournament, visit www.essex.edu/golftennis.