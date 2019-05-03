An Evening of Laughter is back

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest will hold its annual An Evening of Laughter on Thursday, June 6, at 7 p.m. at Temple Beth Ahm Yisrael, 60 Temple Drive in Springfield. The program will benefit Jewish Family Service of MetroWest’s programs and services. This year, JFS is honoring its Holocaust Services, Fred Cohen, Seth Cohen and Erica Cohen Rechtweg.

JFS MetroWest supports Holocaust survivors and their families to help them achieve and maintain the best quality of life through counseling, case management, therapeutic socialization at Cafe Europa, information, referral and advocacy, assistance with reparations, crisis intervention, and home care services.

The Cohen family has been dedicated to JFS MetroWest, volunteering their time, knowledge and support. The family’s involvement began with Ellin Cohen and her devotion to JFS Holocaust Services. Ellin Cohen participated in the creation and launch of Cafe Europa, a twice monthly supportive socialization program for Holocaust survivors. The family has served on the JFS board, with Fred Cohen currently serving as treasurer on the JFS board of trustees. Seth Cohen and Erica Cohen Rechtweg have attended Cafe Europa events and participated with Next Generation @ JFS MetroWest. Additionally, the three Cohens lend their support to other community organizations and have made philanthropy, through their time and financial resources, a high priority.

The featured performer will be magician and comedian, Ben Seidman. Seidman appeared on “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” on the CW network and starred in two specials on Travel Channel. He was the highest rated performer for Princess Cruises and won the title “Entertainer of the Year.” Seidman is the only person in history to be named the resident magician at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Now based in Los Angeles, he continues to travel, bringing his one-man show across the world.

The Rose Raffle will again be a part of the night organized by Next Generation @JFS. Attendees will be able to purchase a rose and enter the Rose Raffle. Every rose wins a prize!

Visit www.jfsmetrowest.org to learn more about JFS MetroWest and to purchase tickets. Call Kimberly Colchamiro at 973-765-9050 if you have any questions or need additional information.