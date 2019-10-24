Do your trick-or-treating at TBZ’s ‘Howl-O-Ween’

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County invites children and their families to attend “Howl-O-Ween” on Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Turtle Back Zoo, 560 Northfield Ave. in West Orange.

Children are encouraged to wear their costumes to the Zoo for Howl-O-Ween. Candy stations will be set up throughout the zoo where trick-or-treaters can collect candy. In addition, there will be a not-so-scary train ride. Turtle Back Zoo will be closed Oct 31 from 2:30 to 4 p.m. to prepare for the event. Admission to Howl-O-Ween is charged.