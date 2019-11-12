JFS of MetroWest to host financial empowerment workshop

FLORHAM PARK, NJ — Rachel Coalition, a division of Jewish Family Service of MetroWest, is offering a free financial empowerment workshop, “The ABCs of Financial Literacy.” JFS MetroWest has partnered with All State’s Purple Purse Foundation to present this workshop to the community.

The program will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Jewish Family Service of MetroWest, 256 Columbia Turnpike, Florham Park. Topics will include mortgages and bankruptcy, banking accounts and loans, budgeting, insurance financial planning, and investments and understanding credit.

For more information and to register, contact Taylor Elwood at telwood@jfsmetrowest.org or 973-637-1791. Visit www.jfsmetrowest.org.