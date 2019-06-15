State unveils draft 2019 Energy Master Plan

TRENTON, NJ — On June 10, the state of New Jersey released the draft 2019 Energy Master Plan, which provides an initial blueprint for the total conversion of New Jersey’s energy profile to 100-percent clean energy by 2050, as directed by Gov. Murphy’s Executive Order 28. The plan defines clean energy as carbon-neutral electricity generation and maximum electrification of the transportation and building sectors to meet or exceed the Global Warming Response Act greenhouse emissions reductions of 80 percent relative to 2006 levels by 2050.

The statewide, multi-agency effort is led by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, in collaboration with New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, New Jersey Department of Transportation, New Jersey Economic Development Authority and New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

“The draft Energy Master Plan is a comprehensive roadmap toward achieving our goal of a 100-percent clean energy economy by 2050,” Murphy said. “The strategies set forth in this draft plan will foster economic growth by creating thousands of jobs in New Jersey’s energy, building and transportation sectors. Today’s draft plan is a critical step forward in reducing the effects of climate change and securing our state’s clean energy future for the benefit of all New Jerseyans and for generations to come.”

“Just as we have delivered on our many other clean energy commitments, we are proud to put forth this comprehensive draft plan today, which reflects input from hundreds of stakeholders. I am confident that it will serve as a roadmap to building a cleaner, healthier, more sustainable energy future for our state to establish the lowest cost pathway to 100-percent clean energy by 2050,” NJBPU President Joseph Fiordaliso said.

“Climate change is already impacting our way of life in New Jersey. The actions we take today will impact New Jerseyans for generations to come,” NJDEP Commissioner Catherine McCabe said. “Together, we can lead the nation in responding to and mitigating the impacts of climate change.”

The EMP encompasses a dramatically broader scope than previous EMPs, and features a series of seven strategies: reducing energy consumption and emissions from the transportation sector; accelerating deployment of renewable energy and distributed energy resources with a focus on historically underserved populations; maximizing energy efficiency and conservation, and reducing peak demand; reducing energy use and emissions from the building sector; modernizing the grid and utility infrastructure; supporting community energy planning and action in underserved communities; and expanding the clean energy innovation economy. For more information on the plan, visit https://nj.gov/emp/pdf/Draft%202019%20EMP%20Final.pdf.

Implementing these strategies is expected to create significant jobs and economic benefits for the state, in addition to the widespread environmental benefits.

The NJBPU is concurrently developing an Integrated Energy Plan that will model scenarios reflecting the draft EMP’s strategies to identify least-cost pathways to achieve clean energy by 2050. The final EMP will include this critical modeling, as well as further stakeholder input, other studies, and dates and metrics that are not yet reflected in the draft EMP.

NJBPU will host public meetings to collect feedback and comments from key stakeholders on the draft EMP. Comments are due to NJBPU by Sept. 16, and the meeting dates are: July 17 in Trenton at the State House; Aug. 8 in Newark at Seton Hall; and Sept. 12 in Camden at Kroc Center. Those who are unable to attend the meetings can submit comments electronically by sending an email to energymasterplan@bpu.nj.gov and using the Subject Line “2019 Draft Energy Master Plan.”