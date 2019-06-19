Laughter abounds at annual JFS of MetroWest gala

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SPRINGFIELD, NJ — Jewish Family Service of MetroWest held its annual “An Evening of Laughter” gala on June 6 at Temple Beth Ahm Yisrael in Springfield. JFS honored Fred Cohen, Seth Cohen and Erica Cohen Rechtweg for their dedication and support for JFS MetroWest and for the Greater MetroWest community. The evening also highlighted JFS Holocaust Services, which supports local survivors and their families, helping them achieve and maintain the best possible quality of life.

More than 275 community members attended the event, participated in the Rose Raffle, purchased cookies to support the critical needs of Holocaust survivors, and enjoyed the comedy and magic of Ben Seidman.

The Cohen family members have been dedicated to JFS MetroWest, volunteering their time, knowledge and support. The family’s involvement began with Ellin Cohen, now deceased, and her devotion to JFS Holocaust Services. Ellin Cohen participated in the creation and launch of Cafe Europa, JFS’ twice monthly supportive socialization program for Holocaust survivors. The family has served on the JFS board, with Fred Cohen currently serving as treasurer. Seth Cohen and Erica Cohen Rechtweg have attended Cafe Europa events and participated with Next Generation @ JFS MetroWest. Additionally, Fred Cohen, Seth Cohen and Erica Cohen Rechtweg lend their support to other community organizations and have made philanthropy, through their time and financial resources, a high priority.

Photos Courtesy of JFS