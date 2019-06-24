AG files suit against company for selling large capacity magazines into NJ

TRENTON, NJ — State Attorney Gen. Gurbir S. Grewal filed suit June 19 against a Nevada company that allegedly sold large capacity ammunition magazines, or LCMs, online to an undercover state investigator despite having received a cease-and-desist letter from the Attorney General’s Office months before.

New Jersey law prohibits the possession and sale of firearm magazines that are capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition. LCMs allow a shooter to fire an unusually high number of bullets at a time, without requiring the shooter to even pause and reload. As a result, violence that involves LCMs can result in more shots fired, persons wounded and wounds per victim than other gun attacks.

Filed June 19 in New Jersey Superior Court in Essex County, the state’s complaint against New Frontier Armory LLC alleges that the company has sold six LCMs to undercover investigators, including a 100-round magazine.

“Large capacity magazines are dangerous and have been disproportionately used in mass shootings, which is why they are illegal in New Jersey,” Grewal said. “We warned New Frontier Armory that we had zero tolerance for their sale of unlawful magazines in our state, but they sold a 100-round magazine to our undercover investigator anyway. So we are suing New Frontier Armory for its illegal sales, and we’re going to seek the maximum civil penalties. This lawsuit should be a warning to the industry: If you sell deadly and unlawful firearms or magazines into New Jersey, we’re going to take action against you too.”

The state’s three-count complaint against New Frontier Armory includes two counts of violating New Jersey’s Consumer Fraud Act and one count of violating state regulations governing illegal products. The complaint alleges that 27 of the 30 magazines New Frontier Armory offered for sale in New Jersey could hold 15 to 100 rounds of ammunition, in violation of state law.

On Jan. 7, Grewal issued a cease-and-desist letter to New Frontier Armory demanding that it stop advertising, selling and/or shipping LCMs to New Jersey. On Jan. 22, the retailer responded that it had “notified our distribution center staff of your current New Jersey law.” Nevertheless, according to the complaint, on May 23, an undercover state investigator purchased a 100-round magazine, a 30-round magazine and a 15-round magazine from New Frontier Armory online. Six days later, the state investigator picked up the purchased LCMs at a New Jersey shipping address. The complaint also alleges that New Frontier Armory had previously sold three LCMs to an undercover state investigator.

The lawsuit alleges that New Frontier Armory engaged in unconscionable commercial practices and deception by advertising and selling LCMs despite knowing that their sale is illegal in New Jersey and without warning New Jersey purchasers that possession of LCMs subjects the buyer to criminal prosecution.

The lawsuit also alleges that New Frontier Armory engaged in “misrepresentations and knowing omissions of material fact” by falsely stating on its website that it would cancel any order that involved shipping LCMs to areas where they are illegal, and by failing to provide a disclaimer on its website cautioning that possession of an LCM by a New Jersey resident is a crime.

After a June 19 hearing, Judge Jodi Lee Alper of the Superior Court in Essex County issued an order stating that New Frontier Armory is “temporarily enjoined and restrained from selling LCMs to consumers in New Jersey, whether through defendant’s website or otherwise.” Alper set the next hearing in the case for July 15.