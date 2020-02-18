Learn the ins and outs of the foreclosure process

NEWARK, NJ — The Essex Vicinage of the Superior Court of New Jersey will host an outreach session to answer questions about foreclosure on Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Essex County Veterans Courthouse, Jury Assembly Room 150, 50 W. Market St. in Newark.

Join the Essex Vicinage Ombudsman’s Office, Essex-Newark Legal Services and the Tri-City Peoples Corporation for a discussion on the foreclosure process and procedures, laws and court rules, mediation, note of intent to foreclose, the rights of homeowners and tenants, and foreclosure prevention. Homeowner foreclosure resources will be available. This is an informational session only; individual cases will not be discussed or resolved.

This session is free and open to the public. Registration is recommended. For more information or assistance, contact Sarah Hatcher at 973-776-9300, ext. 56886 or 55700.