State works to support those with intellectual and developmental disabilities

TRENTON, NJ — On April 29, the Murphy administration announced $24 million in state and federal resources for temporary wage increases for the direct support professionals who care for adult individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in group homes and supervised apartments — $10.6 million in state funding and $13.4 million in federal matching resources. With these funds, beginning May 1, the Department of Human Services will implement a temporary $3 per hour wage increase for these professionals for three months, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration also announced new guidance to require hospitals to allow a designated support person to be with an individual with a disability during hospitalization.

“Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities living in the community benefit from the dedicated work of direct support professionals who provide critical care and supports in group homes across our state,” Human Services Commissioner Carole Johnson said. “Direct support professionals are essential workers ensuring that there is 24/7 support for some of our most vulnerable residents. Their hard work with residents, who often have underlying health conditions, is making a tremendous difference at this critical time. Today’s action is intended to recognize and value this essential work. With today’s hospital guidance, the administration is also recognizing the critical role DSPs, families and guardians play in supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities at this challenging time.”

“Having a family member or other support person by your side while in the hospital can provide a reassuring and familiar presence during what may be a stressful situation,” Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said. “At the same time, through appropriate screening, we are continuing to maintain the safety of hospital staff and other patients.”