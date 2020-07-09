ECC president steps down to take presidency at NYC community college

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — The board of trustees of Essex County College has announced the impending departure of its current president, Anthony Munroe, who will assume the Borough of Manhattan Community College presidency, effective Oct. 1. Munroe, ECC’s eighth president, has led Essex County College since May 2017.

“On behalf of our entire college family, I want to thank Dr. Munroe for his leadership and commitment to our students, and wish him well in his new endeavor,” said Marion Bolden, chairperson of the Essex County College board of trustees. She credits Munroe for spearheading the college’s efforts to resolve the Middle States Commission on Higher Education accreditation compliance, resulting in the college being removed from probation and the restoration of its accreditation.

“In the next few weeks, we will have a search committee in place. The committee will conduct a thorough national search for the next president of Essex County College,” Bolden said. “As we have for more than 50 years, Essex County College remains committed to ‘Students First.’”

Munroe said he is especially proud of a number of student-centered programs he launched during his time at Essex County College. He led the development of the college’s next five-year strategic plan, “Students First.” He initiated and chaired the college’s Rapid Response Retention Task Force focused on improving enrollment, retention, persistence and completion. Munroe also focused on wrap-around student services addressing several critical needs. These include launching a student-focused food pantry program to address food insecurity, and a comprehensive Student Wellness Center. Munroe also led the college during the COVID-19 pandemic and launched the Tuition Free Program for Essential Workers.

“This fine institution, born out of the civil rights movement of the 1960s to provide access to all, continues to live out its mission,” Munroe said. “Serving as president for the past three years has been an honor. We have achieved a great deal, together, on behalf of our students and our community. I have enjoyed working with the entire college family. I want to give special thanks to ECC’s president emeritus, Dr. A. Zachary Yamba, who was pivotal in supporting me during my time at Essex County College.”