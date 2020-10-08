New Jersey Golf Foundation honors health care heroes, donates $20,000

BEDMINSTER, NJ — As the global pandemic continues to impact communities across the country, the New Jersey Golf Foundation, the charitable arm of the New Jersey Section of the PGA of America, has donated $20,000 to the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund, supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

The donation comes on the heels of NJGF Golf Classic, where the foundation annually presents the Chairman’s Award — the foundation’s highest annual honor — recognizing an individual who works tirelessly behind the scenes to support programs and initiatives for youth, military and individuals with special needs. Due to COVID-19, the NJGF pivoted and, in lieu of honoring an individual, the foundation chose to recognize the heroic efforts of health care heroes on the frontlines battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

The RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund was created to provide the necessary resources to help treat the most critical patients; ensure the safety of all caregivers, front-line workers and staff; and manage ongoing preparation to protect surrounding communities from any potential resurgence of the virus or other emergencies.

“This was our opportunity to applaud the selfless efforts of so many doctors, nurses, EMTs, patient reps and all of the ‘heroes’ who are committed to working tirelessly for the health and well-being of our communities,” said Dan Pasternak, president of the New Jersey Golf Foundation and PGA general manager at Essex Fells Country Club. “This year, we say thank you to the 35,000 employees across the RWJBarnabas Health system and recognize the true heroes who continue to step up and inspire us all to help make a difference.”

Pasternak, the 2018 PGA of America Golf Professional of The Year, added, “With golf programming on pause, this donation reinforces our commitment to positively impacting lives in the surrounding communities, while serving as a complement to our previous contributions to the Salvation Army of New Jersey, First Responders Children’s Foundation and the Father English Community Center in Paterson.”

For more information on the New Jersey Golf Foundation, visit www.njgolffoundation.org and, to support health care heroes through the RWJBarnabas Health Emergency Response Fund, visit https://www.rwjbh.org/giving/rwjbarnabas-health-foundation/emergency-response/.