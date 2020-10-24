Columbia Bank raises $85K for Spectrum for Living

FAIR LAWN, NJ — Columbia Bank’s 32nd annual Charity Golf Classic raised $85,000 to benefit Spectrum for Living, an organization dedicated to the philosophy that persons with developmental disabilities have the same rights as others to a fulfilling and meaningful life. Today, Spectrum for Living operates 28 sites in three North Jersey counties, serving upward of 800 people. Nearly 140 golfers took part in this annual charitable fund raiser.

“During these unprecedented times, Columbia Bank has continued to support our customers and our communities,” bank President and CEO Thomas Kemly said. “Through our annual Charity Golf Classic, we were able to host a safe, socially-distanced event that raised money for a meaningful organization. We are thankful to all who participated and are proud to support the efforts of Spectrum for Living.”