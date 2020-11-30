Postmasters recommend mailing holiday care packages early to military

NORTHERN NJ — Serving our country far from home, few things can do more to brighten the holiday spirits of military and diplomatic personnel than receiving greeting cards and care packages from family, friends and neighbors. Northern New Jersey Postmasters urge residents to ship as early as possible to Army / Air Post Office, Fleet Post Office and Diplomatic Post Office addresses, but no later than the following mail-by dates:

By Dec. 4 for all Parcel Airlift Mail.

By Dec. 9 for first-class mail letters and cards, and priority mail for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIP 093.

By Dec. 11 for first-class mail letters and cards, and priority mail for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092, 094-098, 340 and 962-966.

By Dec. 18 for Priority Mail Express Military Service for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 090-092, 094-098, 340 and 962-966.

To send packages to military and diplomatic posts abroad, the U.S. Postal Service offers a discounted price on its largest priority mail flat-rate box.

The U.S. Postal Service offers a free Military Care Kit to ship presents and care packages to the men and women in the armed forces. The kit contains: two priority mail APO/FPO flat-rate boxes, four priority mail medium flat-rate boxes, priority mail tape, priority mail address labels, and six custom forms envelopes. To order the kit, call 800-610-8734.

Guidelines for packing, addressing and shipping items to U.S. troops can be found at store.usps.com/store/product/shipping-supplies/military-care-kit-P_MILITARYKIT.