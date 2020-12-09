Grewal issues directive to further transform state’s juvenile justice system

TRENTON, NJ — On Dec. 3, Attorney General Gurbir Grewal issued a statewide directive to law enforcement establishing policies, practices and procedures to further juvenile justice reform by diverting juveniles away from law enforcement and toward social or familial support whenever possible consistent with public safety and welfare.

Over the past two decades, New Jersey has emerged as a national leader in juvenile justice reform, according to a press release from the attorney general’s office. Since 2003, the year before New Jersey implemented the Juvenile Detention Alternatives Initiative, the total number of juveniles in detention per year has dropped by 80 percent, from about 12,000 to fewer than 2,500, with youth of color accounting for almost 90 percent of the decline. Further, youth who are placed in detention-alternative programs in lieu of detention receive supervision and support in their communities while awaiting the outcome of their case in court. These reforms have not only reduced the number of juveniles sent to secure detention, but resulted in deep and dramatic systemic changes, according to the release. The decline in numbers has allowed multiple detention centers to merge their operations and share services. At the start of JDAI, there were 17 county-operated detention centers in New Jersey; today there are seven. The reduction in the number of juveniles in pretrial detention has also led to a reduction in the number of juveniles committed to state custody at sentencing. Directive 2020-12 is intended to build upon these successes and push forward the next phase of New Jersey’s Juvenile Justice Reform efforts.

“From day one, our administration has been deeply committed to transforming New Jersey’s juvenile justice system to prioritize compassionate, rehabilitative support that provides our youth with the chance to build a better future for themselves,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “I commend Attorney General Grewal for his leadership in spearheading this progressive reform that further strengthens New Jersey’s ongoing efforts to eliminate longstanding disparities that have prevented young people in black and brown communities from reaching their full potential.”

“While New Jersey has done incredible groundbreaking work and is a national leader in juvenile justice reform, there is always room for improvement,” Grewal said. “This directive helps us take another step towards rehabilitating young people by diverting them away from formal court proceedings to community, family and school support systems, while also improving outcomes for those who do enter the juvenile justice system. If we can turn a youth away from the juvenile justice system, we know they stand a much better chance of turning their life toward success in the long run.”

“This directive is an important next step in our ongoing reform efforts designed to divert youth away from the formal juvenile justice system in favor of community-based supports and services,” said Jennifer LeBaron, acting executive director of the Juvenile Justice Commission. “These latest reforms will allow law enforcement to better engage with youth involved in low-level delinquent behavior and to redirect that behavior in constructive ways that offer the most promise for successful outcomes.”

“We’ve long recognized the harm that comes to kids — disproportionately black and brown kids — from being swept into the juvenile justice system, and we’ve also long recognized that diversion can mitigate that harm,” ACLU-NJ senior supervising attorney Alexander Shalom said. “We commend the attorney general for issuing a directive that will allow more young people around the state to avoid the juvenile justice system through diversion. Moving forward, we must continue this vitally important work and strive to identify ways to keep kids out of the juvenile justice system and to mitigate the harms of that system for those who do end up in it.”

Directive 2020-12 outlines five mechanisms available to police officers and prosecutors to divert youths from the juvenile justice system and limit the likelihood of unnecessary detention:

Curbside warnings. A curbside warning is an informal “talking to” that occurs in the community, not at the police department, typically when an officer observes a minor act of delinquency. Curbside warnings demonstrate to juveniles that officers are present to give guidance, direction and assistance, and not simply to take them into custody.

Stationhouse adjustments. In a stationhouse adjustment, an officer typically asks the juvenile and a parent or guardian to come to the police station to discuss an alleged offense and work together to develop an appropriate resolution, which is then memorialized in a written agreement. The officer may refer the juvenile for social services and, if property has been stolen or damaged, require the juvenile to make restitution in some form.

Use of complaint-summonses in lieu of complaint-warrants. Whenever it can be done without jeopardizing public safety, Directive 2020-12 directs police and prosecutors to charge by “complaint-summons,” which allows the juvenile to remain in the community until their initial court appearance, rather than by “complaint-warrant,” which allows the officer to take custody of the charged juvenile and detain them.

Presumption against pretrial juvenile detention. State law carefully circumscribes the use of pretrial juvenile detention, limiting it to cases where a juvenile has failed to appear at court proceedings or where, for certain categories of offenses, the juvenile’s release would seriously threaten the physical safety of persons or property in the community. This presumption against detention ensures most juveniles remain in the community during the pendency of their charges, allowing them to draw on their communities for support and rehabilitative services. Directive 2020-12 provides guidance on the criteria that allow prosecutors to seek pretrial juvenile detention.

Post-charge diversion by prosecutors. Even after a juvenile has been charged, Directive 2020-12 encourages prosecutors to continually evaluate the case as it proceeds to determine if they can divert the youth into programs more conducive to rehabilitation. A prosecutor may consider, among other things, dismissing charges in favor of a stationhouse adjustment or referring the case to diversionary programs run by the Judiciary, including the Intake Service Conference, the Juvenile Conference Committee or the Family Crisis Intervention Unit.

When considering when and how to use these five mechanisms, officers and prosecutors are directed to start with the presumption that juveniles should be diverted out of the juvenile justice system whenever possible, so long as the diversion will promote accountability, advance the juvenile’s rehabilitation and not present safety risks.

To ensure their equitable and consistent use across New Jersey, Grewal also mandated data collection on curbside warnings and improved data collection on stationhouse adjustments, and has set forth requirements for the reporting of that information to the attorney general’s office. In an ongoing effort to increase transparency and build community trust, that data, once collected, will be made public by the Division of Criminal Justice.

Directive 2020-12 also outlines new procedures to be used by law enforcement starting in January when the Administrative Office of the Courts expands its statewide electronic complaint system to include juvenile cases. The launch of “juvenile eCDR” will allow law enforcement and the courts to transition away from paper files and toward a system that is seamlessly integrated with court records.